Telangana Legislature budget session to begin on Mar 7

The 2022-23 Budget session of Telangana Legislature would begin on March 7.

The state cabinet would meet on March 6 to approve the budget and Finance Minister T Harish Rao would present it on March 7, an official release said on Monday.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) would decide on the duration of the session, it said.

The Secretary to the state legislature has issued separate letters intimating that the Assembly and Council sessions would commence on March 7.

The upcoming budget session is a continuation of the last session that was adjourned sine die on October 8, 2021 without being prorogued.

This has led to speculation that the customary Governor address on the occasion of Budget session may not take place this year.

