Samarth Ramdas was guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji as per my information: Maha governor

Amid controversy over his comments that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday stuck to his remarks and took a veiled dig at his detractors saying some people have told him new facts about the history.

PTI | Jalgaon | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:18 IST
Amid controversy over his comments that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday stuck to his remarks and took a veiled dig at his detractors saying some people have told him new facts about the history. Earlier in the day, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, MPs Supriya Sule (NCP) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) took strong exception to Koshyari's comments which he had made at a function in Aurangabad on Sunday. Interacting with media persons in Jalgaon on Monday, Koshyari said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the source of inspiration for the country. “See, whatever information I had, what I had read in the earlier days, I knew that Samarth Ramdas ji was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji. But people have told me some new facts about history. So, I will see to those facts in the future,” Koshyari said.

A day earlier, the governor had underlined the role of the guru (teacher) while citing the examples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta Maurya.

''Many chakravartis (emperors), maharajas took birth on this land. But, who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas),'' he had said.

The governor had also said that he was not questioning the calibre of Chandragupta and Shivaji Maharaj. ''Like a mother who plays a key role in shaping her child. Similarly, the role of guru (teacher) has a big place in our society,'' the governor had said.

