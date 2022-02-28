PM Modi calls another high-level meeting on Ukraine situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening chaired a second high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis after it was decided in an earlier meeting to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of the war-hit nation to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there.

Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh, who will be flying as India's ''special envoys'' to spearhead evacuation efforts, were present in the evening meeting, besides External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and top bureaucrats.

Many of them were also present in the first meeting following which it was announced that the four ministers will be travelling to the countries in Ukraine's neighborhood to coordinate the evacuation exercise.

Modi had chaired a meeting on Sunday evening as well and had asserted that the safety and evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, attacked by Russia, is a top priority for his government.

Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia. Puri will go to Hungary while Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation of Indians who have come from Ukraine through land borders.

