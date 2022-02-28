Submitted evidence of selective misuse of power of the Central Agencies to PMO: Sanjay Raut

Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that he submitted "evidence" of the "selective misuse of power" of the Central Agencies against the Opposition to the Prime Minister's Office.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that he submitted "evidence" of the "selective misuse of power" of the Central Agencies against the Opposition to the Prime Minister's Office. Raut also claimed to have submitted "proofs" of the indulgence of some officials in extortion and blackmailing.

"Game has just begun! Today submitted evidences to @PMOIndia of how Central Agencies r misusing powers selectively against a few. Submitd proofs on how sm officials r indulged in extortion& blackmailing thru 'Vasuli agents'," Raut tweeted. The Shiv Sena leader also informed that he will address a press conference soon to share further details on the matter.

"Will address a PC very soon to share more details. Watch this space!," Raut added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

