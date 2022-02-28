UNHRC expresses concern over Sri Lanka's lack of accountability for past human rights violations

The UN Human Rights High Commission (UNHRC) on Monday expressed concern over the lack of accountability on part of the Sri Lankan government for past human rights violations and recognition of victims' rights during the country's three-decade long civil war that ended in 2009.

The 49th Session of the UNHRC is being held in Geneva from February 28 to April 1.

In an advance copy of her report posted on the UNHRC website, Commissioner Michele Bachelet said: ''The high commissioner remains concerned about the continued lack of accountability for past human rights violations and recognition of victims’ rights in Sri Lanka, particularly those stemming from the conflict that ended in 2009.'' The written update is submitted following the Human Rights Council Resolution 46/1 of 2021 on Sri Lanka's accountability in the matter.

Bachelet highlighted continuing trends towards militarisation and ethno-religious nationalism that undermine democratic institutions, impeding the reconciliation of minorities.

In the last two years, the independence of the judiciary, the human rights commission and other key institutions in the country have been eroded, and democratic spaces, including for human rights advocacy, constricted, the statement added. The high commissioner reiterated her recommendation that Sri Lanka should cooperate with victims and their representatives to investigate and prosecute international crimes committed by all parties in the country through judicial proceedings in domestic jurisdictions.

Sri Lanka witnessed an over three-decade-long brutal civil war that ended with the death of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran in 2009.

The UN believes 80,000-100,000 people died in the conflict when the rebels sought to carve out a separate state for the Tamil minority and accused both sides of war crimes.

The UNHRC in the years since passed a resolution censuring Colombo over its treatment of minorities and alleged failure to investigate atrocities during the civil war.

According to government figures, over 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts. The Tamils allege that thousands were massacred during the final stages of the war.

The Sri Lankan Army denies the charge, claiming it was a humanitarian operation to rid the Tamils of LTTE's control.

Foreign Minister GL Peiris is leading Sri Lanka's delegation to Geneva. The dialogue on Sri Lanka will take place on March 3.

Peiris will respond to the UN Rights commissioner's report on March 4.

