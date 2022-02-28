Left Menu

Klitschko on Russian invasion - ''I am Ukrainian, and I am a fighter''

28-02-2022
Former world heavyweight champion boxer Wladimir Klitschko said that ''I am Ukrainian, and I am a fighter'' when asked about whether he would join the resistance against Russia's military invasion of his country.

In an interview conducted at Kyiv's town hall, Klitschko revealed that he was prepared to fight for Ukraine if needed.

Amid mounting tensions, Ukraine announced that a delegation would meet with Russian officials for talks. But the Kremlin's ultimate aims in Ukraine - and what steps might be enough to satisfy Russia president Vladimir Putin and Moscow - remained unclear.

Klitschko also described the ''weird'' experience of living in his city as bombs rained down after five days of war since Putin's Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday, and emphasised that ''every hour counts'' in finding a resolution.

