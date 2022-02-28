UK's Johnson vows more military support for Ukraine in coming hours
28-02-2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he will provide more military support to the former soviet republic in the coming days, a spokesperson for his office said on Monday. Zelenskyy also updated Johnson on Ukraine's resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion, the Downing Street spokesperson said.
"The Prime Minister updated President Zelenskyy on UK military support being sent to Ukraine, and committed to sending more in the coming hours and days."
