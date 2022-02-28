Mamata offers unconditional support to Modi on Ukraine, wants peace talks

In a statesman-like gesture, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Ukraine crisis, even as she asked him to consider calling an all party meeting to take a united stand on the issue. The chief minister better known for her feisty battles against the BJP, in her letter to the Prime Minister also iterated that the country stands united on rescuing students in distress, ''irrespective of party or politics.'' She also underlined that India, as the largest democracy must take the lead to offer a peaceful solution. ''I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider whether you will like to have an all-party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high,'' the letter said.

Banerjee also said that ''In times of grave international crisis, we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated. We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena''.

She said that this compact was particularly with regard to the ''evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine and specifically in giving a quick helping hand to our students there in distress ... irrespective of party or politics''.

However, the chief minister also said concerns had been expressed on ''our general stand on the war, though.'' ''Since Independence, India has been known for her commitment to international peace and non-aggression and rejection of trans-border invasion and interference. I am sure that in steering our diplomatic affairs during the current crisis, you will lead us on the basis of those abiding principles,'' she added.

Later, while addressing the inauguration of the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair, Banerjee said India has a long-established tradition of opposing aggression and added ''we are in favour of world peace''.

However the local BJP leadership did not seem too pleased with her reaching out to New Delhi with an olive branch and said she need not worry about the international crisis as the Indian government is already active on the diplomatic front. ''We want to assure Mamata `didi' (elder sister), that the Narendra Modi government is regularly coordinating with the heads of Russia and Ukraine as well as other world powers to resolve the standoff and safe evacuation of Indians stranded there. She need not worry,'' BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra told PTI.

''Didi should rather focus in preventing Bengal turning into another Ukraine so far as violent attacks on her political opponents and slaughter of democracy is concerned. One cannot talk about peace when her workers act oppositely,'' Hazra said.

