Opp seeks clarification on employment, Khatiyan, domicile issues, raises language row in Assembly

The opposition BJP and AJSU Party on Monday sought clarification from the Hemant Soren government on its stand over recruitment rules, its new employment policy and domicile and Khatiyan issues.

The opposition legislators also raised the ongoing language row on the second day of the ongoing budget session of the House. It asked the government to clarify its stand on job eligibility under the new recruitment rule for students of unreserved category who clear matriculation (Class-10) or intermediate (Class-12) examinations from outside the state even though they are original inhabitants of Jharkhand.

The state government had in August 2021 amended the employment eligibility and syllabus for examinations conducted by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for grades III and IV government jobs.

It was made mandatory for people of unreserved categories to pass matriculation and intermediate from any school in Jharkhand to apply for a job offered by the JSSC.

AJSU legislator Lambodar Mahato raised the issue during question hour, which was supported by other opposition lawmakers including BJP’s Bhanu Pratap Sahi and AJSU chief Sudesh Mahato.

They demanded an embargo on the recruitments until definition of locals and employment policies are clearly defined.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren in his reply did not speak on employment eligibility and said the issue of 1932 Khatiyan (proof of land document of a person) is under consideration.

“We will soon take a decision whether to set up a committee or frame rules in this regard,” he said.

BJP legislator Amit Kumar Mandal drew the government's attention to non-inclusion of Kurmali in the list of local languages in Godda district and urged for its inclusion in the list for appointment for district-level class III and IV jobs. The number of Kurmali speaking people was sizeable, he added. Opposition MLAs Anant Ojha, Pradeep Yadav and Deepika Pandey supported Mandal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam assured reconsidering it.

The Jharkhand government had earlier this month withdrawn Bhojpuri and Maghi from the list of regional languages of Dhanbad and Bokaro amid widespread protests. The department of personnel, administrative reforms and rajbhasha withdrew a notification dated December 24, 2021 that allowed these two languages in matric and intermediate-level for appearing in recruitment examinations of district-level posts conducted by the Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission.

Earlier, BJP legislators Naveen Jaiswal and Bhanu Pratap Sahi said that the government should clarify if students from Jharkhand who are studying outside it for any reason are in the government's priority list or not.

They sought to know how such students can be deprived of state government jobs only because they studied outside Jharkhand.

Later talking to the media, Sudesh Mahato said, “We have demanded the government to put an embargo on recruitments until it defines the local policy and brings clarity on employment policy and recruitment rules. But, the chief minister evaded questions on the recruitment issue. The people of the state will have to resort to agitation for this.” The policy for defining locals has always been in the political centrestage during the 20 years since the formation of the tribal state, he added.

