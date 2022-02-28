Gehlot urges defence minister to organise Army recruitment drives in Rajasthan
The chief minister also urged Rajnath to give two-year relaxation in the upper age limit to these candidates.Gehlot said due to the pandemic, recruitment rallies are not being held in the state at present. In 2021, three recruitment rallies were held in Udaipur, Jaipur and Ajmer but their written examination has not been conducted yet, he said.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, urging him to organise army recruitment drives in the state.
Gehlot said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rallies for recruitment in the Army could not be organised regularly for the past two years. Due to this, thousands of youngsters have crossed the age limit prescribed for recruitment and their dream of joining the armed forces is being shattered, Gehlot said. The chief minister also urged Rajnath to give two-year relaxation in the upper age limit to these candidates.
Gehlot said due to the pandemic, recruitment rallies are not being held in the state at present. In 2021, three recruitment rallies were held in Udaipur, Jaipur and Ajmer but their written examination has not been conducted yet, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udaipur
- Defence
- Rajnath Singh
- Gehlot
- Army
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajnath
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to address 3 election meetings in UP today
Rajnath Singh to 3 address elections meetings in UP today
Defence budget to lead to job creation, self-reliance in the sector, feel Indian military industry leaders
Rajnath Singh takes dig at SP, says those involved in appeasement politics can't be 'Samajwadi'
British defence minister cancels holiday as Ukraine crisis deepens