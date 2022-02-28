Left Menu

Gehlot urges defence minister to organise Army recruitment drives in Rajasthan

The chief minister also urged Rajnath to give two-year relaxation in the upper age limit to these candidates.Gehlot said due to the pandemic, recruitment rallies are not being held in the state at present. In 2021, three recruitment rallies were held in Udaipur, Jaipur and Ajmer but their written examination has not been conducted yet, he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, urging him to organise army recruitment drives in the state.

Gehlot said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rallies for recruitment in the Army could not be organised regularly for the past two years. Due to this, thousands of youngsters have crossed the age limit prescribed for recruitment and their dream of joining the armed forces is being shattered, Gehlot said. The chief minister also urged Rajnath to give two-year relaxation in the upper age limit to these candidates.

