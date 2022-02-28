Left Menu

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:18 IST
Priyanka hopes for ‘encouraging result’ for Cong in UP polls
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said with her party fighting at 400 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats after many years, she expects “encouraging result” for it. She expressed the hope while talking to reporters here after holding a roadshow in Bansdih town of the district.

She said she hoped her party will get ''encouraging results'' in these elections.

''The Congress has performed well in five phases of the elections so far. We are contesting elections on 400 seats after many years. Our candidates are fighting well. They are fighting strongly at many seats,'' she said responding to a question.

Asked about her party’s likely support to any other party to form the government, she said it would be considered after the results are announced. Meanwhile, a large crowd of people, especially girls and youths, gathered by the roadside and the rooftops of the roadside buildings to get a glimpse of Priyanka Gandhi during her roadshow.

The people showered flowers on her from rooftops as she acknowledged them by throwing back garlands at them. Puneet Pathak is the Congress candidate from Bansdih. Puneet's grandfather, Bachha Pathak, a former vice president of the state congress, had been an MLA from Bansdih for seven terms between 1967 and 1996 and was also a minister in the UP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

