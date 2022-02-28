Left Menu

Bureaucrats from UP, Gujarat rule J-K: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the people of Jammu and Kashmir don't rule themselves, instead they are ruled by the bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:36 IST
Bureaucrats from UP, Gujarat rule J-K: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the people of Jammu and Kashmir don't rule themselves, instead they are ruled by the bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Addressing the newly elected urban local body members of the Congress in Tamil Nadu, the Wayanad MP said, "Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir don't rule themselves but bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat rule them. In Punjab, they have unilaterally taken away 100 kms of land from Punjab and gave it to Border Security Force (BSF)."

Laying emphasis on the grand old party's vision, he said, "Our vision is unity in diversity while theirs is unity through conformity." Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader alleged that the former tried to impose some other ideas on the people of Tamil Nadu.

"When Prime Minister comes here and he tries to impose some other ideas on the people of Tamil Nadu, he doesn't understand that Tamil Nadu is not 2 words but is 3,000 years. He insults the state and our country," Rahul Gandhi said. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi released Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's autobiography at Chennai Trade Centre.

The autobiography named "Ungalil Oruvan" (One Among You) pertains to the first 23 years of Stalin's life, till he was arrested in 1976. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022