Gehlot writes to PM, EAM for quick evacuation of Indians stuck in Ukraine

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, urging them to talk to the governments of Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Belarus and Romania for the safe and quick evacuation of the Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

He said continuous contact should be maintained with the Indian students through the embassies in these countries, so that they can be assured about their safe return to the country.

In a statement, Gehlot said a large number of Indian students are still waiting to be rescued in war-hit Ukraine.

The chief minister spoke to some of the Indian citizens, including students, residing in Kyiv and Kharkiv through video calls, took information from them about the situation over there and boosted their morale.

He assured them of all possible efforts for their safe return to India.

In his letters to Modi and Jaishankar, Gehlot said the Centre is making efforts to evacuate the Indians stuck in Ukraine through Indian embassies, but a large number of Indian citizens are still stranded in the war-hit European country.

He said the Centre should make all possible efforts for the safe return of all the Indian citizens from Ukraine and the officers at the embassies should be in constant contact with them for any kind of support.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said 1,396 Indians were brought back from Ukraine in six flights in the last few days as part of the evacuation mission.

