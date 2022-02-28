Haryana Budget on March 8

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will present the state Budget for 2022-23 on March 8. A decision in this regard was taken in a business advisory committee (BAC) meeting here. The Budget session of the Haryana assembly will begin from March 2 and continue till March 22, according to an official statement. The Budget session will begin with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's address. There will be a discussion on the Governor's address on March 3, 4 and 7. After the presentation of the Budget by Khattar on March 8, there will be a break from March 9 to 11. There is Saturday on March 12 and Sunday on March 13. During this period, ad-hoc committees of the MLAs will study the Budget proposals and give their suggestions to the CM, said the statement.

Discussions on the proposals will be held from March 14 to 16. There will be a break on March 17. There are state holidays from March 18 till 20, it said. There will be legislative business on March 21 and 22. The BAC meeting, which was chaired by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta, was attended by Haryana CM Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal, Home Minister Anil Vij, Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Ranbir Gangwa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)