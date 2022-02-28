U.S. sees "no reason to change" nuclear alert levels at this time -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States sees "no reason to change" its nuclear alert levels at this time, the White House said on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert amid a barrage of Western reprisals over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"We have not changed our own alerts, and we have not changed our own assessment in that front but we also need to be very clear-eyed about his own use of threats," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki separately told MSNBC in an interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- MSNBC
- Ukraine
- Russia
- The United States
- Jen Psaki
- White House
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown
Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official
WRAPUP 1-U.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia
Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official