Left Menu

U.S. and Western allies discuss Putin nuclear threats

"We think provocative rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons is dangerous, adds to the risk of miscalculation, should be avoided, and we will not indulge in it." The official said the U.S. is assessing President Putin's directive and at this time sees "no reason to change our own alert levels." Neither the U.S. nor NATO have any desire or intention for conflict with Russia, the official added. The White House also pointed out Russia has signed https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/06/16/u-s-russia-presidential-joint-statement-on-strategic-stability onto joint statements affirming a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:15 IST
U.S. and Western allies discuss Putin nuclear threats

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with allies and partners on Monday morning after President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals over the war on Ukraine. A White House official told Reuters the Russian president was escalating the war with "dangerous rhetoric" and that Russia and the U.S. have long agreed that nuclear use would have devastating consequences.

"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought," the White House official said. "We think provocative rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons is dangerous, adds to the risk of miscalculation, should be avoided, and we will not indulge in it." The official said the U.S. is assessing President Putin's directive and at this time sees "no reason to change our own alert levels." Neither the U.S. nor NATO have any desire or intention for conflict with Russia, the official added.

The White House also pointed out Russia has signed https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/06/16/u-s-russia-presidential-joint-statement-on-strategic-stability onto joint statements affirming a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the Belarusian border to discuss a ceasefire on Monday while invading Russian forces met with determined resistance from Ukrainian troops and civilians on a fifth day of conflict.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also triggered a Western economic and corporate response unprecedented in its extent and coordination. The United States on Monday blocked Americans from engaging in any transactions involving Russia's central bank, dealing a crushing blow to the country's economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022