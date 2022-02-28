Tea garden workers stage protest in Malbazar

Tea garden workers of Malbazar in Dooars area of North Bengal on Monday staged protests for an increase in their daily wages which has been overdue.

The workers held a meeting in front of the Odlabari tea estate, after which they held a procession in the area, sources said.

They also demanded that the retirement age of the workers be extended to 60 years.

Under the aegis of the Joint Forum, the workers will wear black badges, sources said, adding that if the issues are not resolved, they will resort to no work for four hours.

