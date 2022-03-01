Meghalaya Cabinet minister Kyrmen Shylla elected UDP Youth president

Meghalaya Cabinet minister Kyrmen Shylla on Monday was elected as the president of the United Democratic Party (UDP) state youth wing, party sources said.

He expressed confidence that the UDP will lead the new government in 2023. ''The new body will work hard to ensure the party wins many seats and I believe in 2023, the UDP will lead the new government,'' Shylla told reporters after a meeting of the state youth wing.

Shella MLA Balajied Synrem was elected as secretary, Mawphlang MLA Eugeneson Lyngdoh as chief youth organizer, Ranikor MLA Pius Marwein, Mookaiaw MLA Nujorki Sungoh and Baitbari MDC Ashahel D Shira as working presidents.

The UDP has 8 MLAs in the 60-member House.

Shylla said that the youth wing will try to reach each and every corner of the state including Garo Hills, where the UDP has nil representation.

He said, ''The party youth wing has decided to convene a meeting on March 7 to discuss issues concerning the state....'' PTI JOP RG RG

