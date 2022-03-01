Left Menu

Modi speaks to BJP foreign affairs dept on involving diaspora, others in helping students in Ukraine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 00:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the BJP's foreign affairs department and also reached out to several spiritual leaders and other organisations for helping the Indian students stranded in Ukraine as part of the government's all-out efforts to evacuate them from the war-hit country.

''Had a first hand experience of how PM Sh @narendramodi ji is tirelessly working for rapid rescue of Indian students in Ukraine. He called me past midnight at around 12.30 am and gave guidance on how Indian diaspora, spiritual, social organisations can be involved in the process,'' BJP foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a tweet on Monday.

Modi spoke to him after chairing a high-level meeting on Sunday night on the Ukraine crisis.

The prime minister also spoke to spiritual gurus, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, as their organisations have a considerable following in Ukraine.

Ravi Shankar told a news channel that Modi spoke to him about efforts to make arrangements for the stay and food of the stranded students and also to evacuate them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

