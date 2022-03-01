Ally RJD says will not back JMM-led govt's 'anti-people' policies in Jharkhand

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (PTI), a constituent of the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand, on Monday said it is not a hanger-on party that will support ''anti-people'' policies of the Hemant Soren administration.

The RJD will not accept the decision to remove Bhojpuri, Maghi and Angika from the list of regional languages in some districts of Jharkhand, the party's newly appointed state unit president Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav said here.

''We are not a hanger-on party of Soren government, which would support all its anti-people policies. At present, the RJD may have only one MLA in the state but the JMM should not consider it as weak,'' he said.

''We will not compromise with the Soren government over Bhojpuri, Maghi and Angika languages, which have been removed from the list of regional languages in some districts of Jharkhand,'' Yadav said.

He demanded that the government recognise these languages.

Referring to the differences prevailing between coalition partners Congress and JMM over some issues, the RJD leader said let the JMM decide what sort of government it would like to run.

''RJD is in favour of a stable government,'' he said.

Yadav said the government should initiate immediate action to appoint the information commissioner and the Lokayukt in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)