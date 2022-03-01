Left Menu

Top U.S. Senate Republican calls on Biden for 5% increase in military spending

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden's next budget request must include at least a 5% increase in defense spending above inflation, to counter what he called longer-term threats to U.S. interests posed by Russia and China. McConnell said in a floor speech that ramped up military spending must follow recent sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine to ensure the United States can counter advancements in Russian and Chinese weaponry that he said were intended to keep U.S. forces away from troubled regions.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 03:24 IST
Top U.S. Senate Republican calls on Biden for 5% increase in military spending

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden's next budget request must include at least a 5% increase in defense spending above inflation, to counter what he called longer-term threats to U.S. interests posed by Russia and China.

McConnell said in a floor speech that ramped up military spending must follow recent sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine to ensure the United States can counter advancements in Russian and Chinese weaponry that he said were intended to keep U.S. forces away from troubled regions. "It is this president's job to seriously meet the growing threats posed by Russia and China,” McConnell said in a floor speech.

"President Biden must lead by example. The president's next budget request must include at least a 5% increase in defense spending above inflation. Russia and China have prioritized military modernization literally for decades," he said. "We are actually behind."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022