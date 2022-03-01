Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Top Senate Republican: No place in Republican Party for white supremacists

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell spoke out on Monday against two Republican members of Congress who appeared at a white nationalist conference last week, making him the latest prominent Republican to rule out any role for racist politics in the party. "There's no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism," McConnell said in a statement, after being asked by a reporter about appearances by Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar at a meeting of the America First Political Action Conference.

Hats, flags and deafening cheers: Conservative gathering consecrates Trump

At a large weekend gathering of conservatives in Florida, attendees browsed a sea of merchandise emblazoned with "Trump": Pink cowboy hats, sparkly purses, and T-shirts touting him as the 2024 presidential candidate. But buried within the brassy rows of Trump merchandise at The MAGA Mall store were hats touting another figure: Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a potential 2024 rival to former President Donald Trump, who has hinted repeatedly that he wants to run again.

Abortion rights bill fails to pass procedural vote, dies in U.S. Senate

A bill to protect the right to have an abortion in the United States died in the Senate on Monday after it failed to garner enough Republican support to pass a procedural vote. While the Women's Health Protection Act was expected to fail, Democratic leaders were under pressure from constituents to put it to a vote anyway in a show of support for federal abortion rights, as the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend those rights.

Sarah Palin seeks new trial, judge's disqualification in NY Times case

Former U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin asked a U.S. court on Monday for a new trial after losing her defamation case against the New York Times earlier this month, and requested that the judge overseeing the case be disqualified. Palin's attorneys said last week they would take those steps because several jurors received push notifications on their cellphones before deliberations were over about U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's decision to dismiss the case regardless of their verdict.

U.S. Supreme Court takes up dispute over Native American adoption law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to resolve a dispute over the legality of decades-old federal requirements that give Native American families priority to adopt Native American children in a challenge pursued by a group of non-Native adoptive families and the state of Texas. The justices will review lower court decisions that declared several key parts of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 unconstitutional. President Joe Biden's administration and several Native American tribes are defending the law, which aims to reinforce tribal connections by placing Native American children with relatives or within their communities.

Supreme Court justices question U.S. power to curb carbon emissions

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared skeptical of the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants in a case that could undermine President Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change. The court, whose 6-3 conservative majority has shown wariness toward broad federal agency actions, was weighing the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the landmark Clean Air Act.

In speech, Biden to shift from Build Back Better bill to 4-point economic rescue plan

U.S. President Joe Biden will shift emphasis away from his Build Back Better spending plan when he delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday, focusing instead on a four-point plan to save the U.S. economy, administration officials said. "It's not about the name of the bill," said an administration official. "It's about the ideas. It's about lowering costs for families."

Top U.S. Senate Republican calls on Biden for 5% increase in military spending

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden's next budget request must include at least a 5% increase in defense spending above inflation, to counter what he called longer-term threats to U.S. interests posed by Russia and China. McConnell said in a floor speech that ramped up military spending must follow recent sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine to ensure the United States can counter advancements in Russian and Chinese weaponry that he said were intended to keep U.S. forces away from troubled regions.

California, Oregon and Washington to end school mask mandates after March 11

California, Oregon and Washington will cease to require face coverings in schools after March 11 as the latest COVID-19 surge ebbs, but mask mandates will remain for higher-risk settings such as hospitals and prisons, governors of the three states said on Monday. The joint action, following similar moves announced recently by several East Coast states, including New York and New Jersey, comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday eased indoor masking guidelines for most of the nation.

First criminal trial of accused U.S. Capitol rioter begins with jury selection

The first criminal trial of a person accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters opened on Monday, with a judge screening potential jurors for bias. The defendant, Guy Reffitt of Texas, is one of about 750 people charged with taking part in the riot, which attempted to stop Congress from formally certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election.

