Polish PM to discuss EU membership for Ukraine with European Commission's von der Leyen
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 11:52 IST
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will discuss support for Ukraine joining the European Union with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.
"This afternoon in Brussels, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM meets the President of the European Commission @vonderleyen," Piotr Muller Wrote on Twitter. "The topic will be systemic support for Ukraine in the context of its membership in the EU."
