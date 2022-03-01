Left Menu

Polish PM to discuss EU membership for Ukraine with European Commission's von der Leyen

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 11:52 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will discuss support for Ukraine joining the European Union with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.

"This afternoon in Brussels, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM meets the President of the European Commission @vonderleyen," Piotr Muller Wrote on Twitter. "The topic will be systemic support for Ukraine in the context of its membership in the EU."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

