Polish PM to discuss EU membership for Ukraine with European Commission's von der Leyen

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will discuss support for Ukraine joining the European Union with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.

"This afternoon in Brussels, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM meets the President of the European Commission @vonderleyen," Piotr Muller Wrote on Twitter. "The topic will be systemic support for Ukraine in the context of its membership in the EU."

