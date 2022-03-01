Left Menu

Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from U.S. and UK

Mujahid said the Taliban's travel restrictions would apply to Afghans who worked with NATO and American forces, but did not elaborate under what, if any, circumstances they would be able to evacuate. "We will not allow Afghans to leave the country unless their destinations are known," Mujahid said.

Reuters | Taliban | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:02 IST
Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from U.S. and UK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban administration's announcement that it would restrict Afghans from leaving the country under certain circumstances drew concern from the United States and the United Kingdom this week amidst fears they could hamper ongoing evacuation efforts.

The Taliban administration's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said at a media conference on Sunday that Afghans would not be allowed to leave the country unless they had a clear destination and that women could not travel overseas for study without a male guardian. Hugo Shorter, the UK charge d'affaires for Afghanistan, said in a Tweet on Monday they had seen the Taliban's statements.

"These would be unacceptable restrictions on freedom of movement," he said. "I call on the Taliban to clarify their remarks urgently." It was not immediately clear whether the plans would hamper the efforts by international governments and organizations to evacuate thousands of Afghans who had worked with foreign embassies, militaries, and projects and were eligible for asylum in Western countries but still in Afghanistan.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said late on Monday they were engaging with the Taliban over the issue. "We have seen the Taliban statements reported in the press and have raised our concerns with the Taliban," the spokesperson said.

"Our ability to facilitate relocation for our Afghan allies depends on the Taliban living up to its commitment of free passage," the spokesperson added. Mujahid said the Taliban's travel restrictions would apply to Afghans who worked with NATO and American forces, but did not elaborate under what, if any, circumstances they would be able to evacuate.

"We will not allow Afghans to leave the country unless their destinations are known," Mujahid said. Mujahid blamed poor conditions in countries where some Afghans were being held while their visas were processed after thousands were evacuated, at times without finalized visas, by withdrawing foreign forces in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of the country in August.

Regular evacuation flights organized by the United States via Qatar were largely stopped in December over disagreement by the Taliban administration on who should be able to board, sources had told Reuters.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022