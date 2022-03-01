Left Menu

UK says those behind war crimes in Ukraine will be held to account

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:03 IST
UK says those behind war crimes in Ukraine will be held to account
Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's deputy prime minister said on Tuesday that anyone engaging in war crimes in Ukraine would be held to account. "This is turning into a much much more perilous misadventure for Putin than I think he realised," Dominic Raab told Sky News.

"I think we've been very clear that those that engage in war crimes will be held to account." Raab added that Britain would not seek to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and said that the conflict would not be over even if Russia managed to occupy Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022