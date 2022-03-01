PM Modi greets Nitish, Stalin, Channi on their birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Bihar, Punjab and Tamil Nadu chief ministers Nitish Kumar, Charanjit Singh Channi and M K Stalin respectively. In his tweets, Modi wished them good health and a long life.
Kumar, who is the longest serving Bihar chief minister, turned 71, while Stalin and Channi turned 69 and 59 years of age on Tuesday.
