PM Modi greets Nitish, Stalin, Channi on their birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Bihar, Punjab and Tamil Nadu chief ministers Nitish Kumar, Charanjit Singh Channi and M K Stalin respectively. In his tweets, Modi wished them good health and a long life.

Kumar, who is the longest serving Bihar chief minister, turned 71, while Stalin and Channi turned 69 and 59 years of age on Tuesday.

