Iran's Khamenei says homosexuality example of West's immorality
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:53 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described homosexuality as part of the "moral deprivation" widespread in Western civilization, during a televised speech on Tuesday.
"There is severe moral deprivation in the world today such as homosexuality and things that one cannot bring oneself to even talk about. Some have rightly called Western civilization a new age of ignorance," Khamenei said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Khamenei
- Supreme
- Western
- Ali Khamenei
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire extinguished at Iranian military base, no casualties
Fire breaks out in a military base in western Iran - Nour news
Nuclear talks not at a dead end, Iran foreign ministry spokesman says
Iran foreign ministry spokesman says prisoner swap with U.S. on agenda
Fire erupts at military base in western Iran; no casualties