Italy's Draghi says ready to step up curbs on Russia
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:12 IST
Italy is ready to take further measures to increase the pressure on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, including targeting its oligarchs, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.
Draghi also condemned Russia for threats regarding its nuclear weapons, telling parliament the threat showed the effectiveness of the resistance in Ukraine to the invasion launched last week by President Vladimir Putin.
