Congress looted Manipur, derailed development works, charges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress for "looting" Manipur and not working for its development. PM Modi also announced that an AIIMS centre would be set up in Manipur while the BJP government will take up work for the development of sports infrastructure and Startups.

Addressing a virtual rally in Manipur, PM Modi said, "Congress did not work for the development of Manipur and encouraged separatism. The people of Manipur have to be aware of this. BJP works for the development of the Northeast, especially Manipur. This is destroying their plans of divide and rule." "Congress party focused on looting Manipur. They were so involved in looting the state that they never had time to work for the people in the state," he added while saying that the BJP leaders stay among the Manipuri people and work with them for their growth.

Talking of future plans of the BJP for the state, PM Modi said, "We are also planning to build an AIIMS in Manipur. This is the time of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This decade is the decade of development and progress and Manipur is moving fast in this direction today." "For the development of sports in Manipur, we're building a Sports University in the state. Manipur is now being identified by skill, Startups and sports. Startup Manipur is showing good results. In the future, our government is set to build a Rs 100 crore Startup fund as well," he added.

Lambasting Congress further, PM Modi said that Manipur had waited for its first train since independence. "The BJP did the work of launching the train services in the state and connected Manipur to India's railway network. New railway lines are also being built, furthering the layout and connectivity," he said.

Further, PM Modi highlighted the unifying initiatives of the BJP-led state government such as 'Go to Hills, Go to Village'. "It is defeating their separatist propagandas. It is destroying Congress as well. For us, Manipur and Northeast is the centre of India's unity," he said.

With the conclusion of the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on Monday, the state recorded an average voter turnout of 78.30 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Referring to it, PM Modi said, "Manipur has created a record yesterday during the first phase of Assembly elections by blessing the BJP with a huge number of votes. In the second phase too, the people of Manipur are going to vote for development."

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

