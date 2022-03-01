Karnataka Guv, CM, others greet people on the occasion of Shivaratri

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Shivaratri.

''Best wishes to the people of Karnataka state on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. May Lord Shiva bless all the people with happiness, peace, prosperity and good luck in the life,'' Gehlot said in his message.

In his message, Bommai said, ''I pray to Lord Shiva to wipe out pain and sorrow from our lives and brings peace and happiness to the people of Karnataka.'' ''I wish you all a very happy Maha Shivaratri. Let's spend this most auspicious occasion by chanting the name of Lord Shiva. May all your prayers be granted by his divine blessings,'' Deve Gowda tweeted.

Former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy too greeted people on the occasion of Shivaratri.

