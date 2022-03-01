Left Menu

Earlier UP was 'BIMARU' state, now it is fastest developing economy: Rajnath Singh in Ballia

Stating that Uttar Pradesh was called a 'BIMARU ' state under the previous governments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the state under the BJP government has attained the fastest growth in the country.

ANI | Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:33 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Stating that Uttar Pradesh was called a 'BIMARU ' state under the previous governments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the state under the BJP government has attained the fastest growth in the country. Addressing a rally in Ballia, Singh said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has witnessed the fastest growth in the country."

He further added, "In terms of economic growth, the state ranked 12 in the country before 2017. Now it is the top two economy of the country. The economy of the country has grown the fastest. In 2017, the economy of UP was at 11 lakh crore and in the last five tears, it has breached 31 lakh crore-mark." The Defence Minister further said that if the BJP forms the government in the state, it will provide pucca house to everyone and tap water in all the houses in the state.

BIMARU is an acronym made from the first letters of the names of the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. BIMARU in Hindi relates to sick. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

