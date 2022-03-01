BJP govt washing hands off job crisis: CPI(M)

Left Menu

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre, saying it is washing its hands off the job crisis in the country.His remarks came in the backdrop of Home Minister Amit Shahs comments in an interview in which he said that the communists consider only government jobs as employment.So Amit Shah says demanding jobs is a communist idea.

01-03-2022
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre, saying it is ''washing its hands off'' the job crisis in the country.

His remarks came in the backdrop of Home Minister Amit Shah's comments in an interview in which he said that the communists consider only government jobs as employment.

''So Amit Shah says demanding jobs is a 'communist' idea. BJP washing hands off jobs completely. Promise of two crore new jobs every year - jumla. Fill up huge number of vacancies. Privatisation destroys job reservations. Pushing India back by centuries - economically and socially,'' Yechury said in a tweet.

The CPI(M) leader also attached a clipping of the newspaper interview. In the interview, Shah said that there is a difference between jobs and employment, and said that the country has new startups and the government has improved e-marketing opportunities.

''Do not look at the job sector like Communists, who consider only government jobs as employment. This is not correct. There is a difference between jobs and employment,'' Shah said.

