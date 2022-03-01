Left Menu

Raj govt gives three Congress leaders cabinet minister status

The Rajasthan government has given the status of cabinet ministers to three Congress leaders, including the Vice-Chairman of the Twenty Point Program Implementation and Coordination Committee, Chandrabhan, an official statement said.The other two are Rameshwar Dudi who has been appointed as the chairman of Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board and former minister Brijkishore Sharma who has been made the chairman of Rajasthan Khadi and Village Industries Board, The government has released the first list under political appointments on February 9, in which 58 leaders, including 11 MLAs, were appointed as presidentsvice-chairmen in 44 state-level commissionsboardscorporations.

Raj govt gives three Congress leaders cabinet minister status
The Rajasthan government has given the status of cabinet ministers to three Congress leaders, including the Vice-Chairman of the Twenty Point Program Implementation and Coordination Committee, Chandrabhan, an official statement said.

The other two are Rameshwar Dudi who has been appointed as the chairman of Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board and former minister Brijkishore Sharma who has been made the chairman of Rajasthan Khadi and Village Industries Board, The government has released the first list under political appointments on February 9, in which 58 leaders, including 11 MLAs, were appointed as presidents/vice-chairmen in 44 state-level commissions/boards/corporations. The second list was released on Monday in which 74 people were made chairman, vice-chairman and members of various commissions/boards and corporations of the state. According to a spokesperson, ''All other chairpersons will be given the status of ministers of state.'' PTI AG RCJ RCJ

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

