Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: Hard to see Putin as valid interlocutor in any Ukraine compromise

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:51 IST
UK PM Johnson: Hard to see Putin as valid interlocutor in any Ukraine compromise
  • Country:
  • Poland

Russian President Vladimir Putin can no longer be seen as a valid interlocutor, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday when asked about the possibility of a compromise between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict there.

"What everybody in the international community must recognise is that the outcome is something that the Ukrainians themselves have got to will and to desire - it's for them to decide the future of their country," Johnson said in response to a question from a reporter following a speech in Warsaw.

"But I have to say that looking at things now, it's very hard to see how Vladimir Putin can be cast as a as a valid interlocutor given what he has done."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022