UK PM Johnson: Hard to see Putin as valid interlocutor in any Ukraine compromise

Russian President Vladimir Putin can no longer be seen as a valid interlocutor, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday when asked about the possibility of a compromise between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict there.

"What everybody in the international community must recognise is that the outcome is something that the Ukrainians themselves have got to will and to desire - it's for them to decide the future of their country," Johnson said in response to a question from a reporter following a speech in Warsaw.

"But I have to say that looking at things now, it's very hard to see how Vladimir Putin can be cast as a as a valid interlocutor given what he has done."

