AICC team to visit Tripura on Wednesday after attacks on Cong workers, party headquarters

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha said the AICC team will meet the governor at Raj Bhavan in the evening on Wednesday to apprise him of the attacks on its leaders and workers. The miscreants also ransacked the Congress Bhavan here.The AICC team will hold a meeting with the DGP and request him to arrest culprits in the two incidents, Sinha said on Tuesday.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:53 IST
Days after the Congress' headquarters here and its workers were attacked by some miscreants, a three-member delegation of the AICC will visit Tripura on Wednesday to assess political situation in the state, a party leader said. The All India Congress Committee team led by party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will meet Governor Satyadeo N Arya and Director General of Police VS Yadav, he said. AICC general secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and MP Ripun Bora will be other members of the team. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha said the AICC team will meet the governor at Raj Bhavan in the evening on Wednesday to apprise him of the attacks on its leaders and workers. A group of miscreants had on February 26 attacked Congress workers at a programme in Kamarpukurpar area in Banamalipur, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Several Congress workers and supporters were injured in the incident. The miscreants also ransacked the Congress Bhavan here.

''The AICC team will hold a meeting with the DGP and request him to arrest culprits in the two incidents,'' Sinha said on Tuesday. The Congress had lodged two complaints but no one has been arrested so far, said former BJP legislator Asish Saha who joined the grand old party recently.

