UK's Truss says Russia becoming a 'global pariah', urges more action

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:39 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday that Russia was becoming a "global pariah" since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine last week and urged countries to isolate it further.

"...We are working to squeeze the Putin regime harder and harder by steadily tightening the vice," Truss told the Geneva-based U.N. Human Rights Council, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of "violating human rights on an industrial scale".

"I urge nations to condemn Russia's appalling actions, and isolate it on the international stage," she said.

