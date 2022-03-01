Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to deceased student's father to offer condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine.Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnatakas Haveri district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine.

Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district. Earlier, the external affairs ministry in a tweet confirmed his death.

''With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,'' it said. The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family.

