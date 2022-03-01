PM Modi speaks to deceased student's father to offer condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine.Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnatakas Haveri district.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine.
Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.
Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district. Earlier, the external affairs ministry in a tweet confirmed his death.
''With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,'' it said. The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
FOREX-Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine