Ukrainian president tells EU parliament his country is fighting 'to be equal members of Europe'

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:57 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Ukraine is fighting ''also to be equal members of Europe''.

“We are fighting also to be equal members of Europe,'' Zelenskyy said in an address to the European parliament.

''I believe that today we are showing everybody that is what we are...We have proven that, as a minimum, we are the same as you.” On Monday, he said Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting another with rocket artillery”.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

