BJP leader booked for posting objectionable comment against minority community on Facebook

A local BJP leader has been booked for allegedly promoting religious enmity by posting an objectionable message on social media against the Muslim community, police said.

Former BJP district vice president Satish Khatik was booked \Rin J ansath town here on Monday under various sections of IndianPenal Code, including 153b and 505, the police said.

The FIR was lodged against Khatik on the complaint of local resident Ahsan Malik, who has demanded action against the BJP leader for hurting his religious sentiments.

