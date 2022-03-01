Left Menu

PM Modi chairs meet on Ukraine issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting this evening on the Ukraine crisis, his fourth since Sunday, official sources said.

The meeting comes as the situation in the war-hit country worsened, with one Indian student also losing his life in shelling in Kharkiv as Russian troops advanced deeper into Ukraine.

Modi has asserted that his government's top priority is to ensure safety and evacuation of Indian students.

