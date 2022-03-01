US Domestic News Roundup: Top Senate Republican: No place in Republican Party for white supremacists; Abortion rights bill fails to pass procedural vote, dies in U.S. Senate and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Top Senate Republican: No place in Republican Party for white supremacists

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell spoke out on Monday against two Republican members of Congress who appeared at a white nationalist conference last week, making him the latest prominent Republican to rule out any role for racist politics in the party. "There's no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism," McConnell said in a statement, after being asked by a reporter about appearances by Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar at a meeting of the America First Political Action Conference.

Abortion rights bill fails to pass procedural vote, dies in U.S. Senate

A bill to protect the right to have an abortion in the United States died in the Senate on Monday after it failed to garner enough Republican support to pass a procedural vote. While the Women's Health Protection Act was expected to fail, Democratic leaders were under pressure from constituents to put it to a vote anyway in a show of support for federal abortion rights, as the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend those rights.

Sarah Palin seeks new trial, judge's disqualification in NY Times case

Former U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin asked a U.S. court on Monday for a new trial after losing her defamation case against the New York Times earlier this month, and requested that the judge overseeing the case be disqualified. Palin's attorneys said last week they would take those steps because several jurors received push notifications on their cellphones before deliberations were over about U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's decision to dismiss the case regardless of their verdict.

Five dead as man kills three children and himself in California church

A man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life on Monday in an outburst of gun violence that unfolded in a church near California's capital, police said. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Rod Grassmann told reporters near the scene that investigators were seeking clues to a motive for the bloodshed but believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

$10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

Get ready for the $10 tube of toothpaste. Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year.

White House denies executive privilege for former Trump advisors

The White House said on Monday it is denying executive privilege to advisors of former President Donald Trump, whose testimony is being sought by a Congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. In letters dated Feb. 28, a White House lawyer explained to former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro and to a lawyer for Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, that President Joe Biden had determined that executive privilege "is not in the national interest, and therefore is not justified" in certain matters before the committee.

U.S. parents still divided over school COVID masking rules -survey

As public schools around the United States lift COVID-19 mask mandates, parents are divided over the issue, with nearly 43% saying face covering requirements should remain in place to prevent virus transmission, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Most parents who responded also expressed concern about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5, saying they do not have enough information, according to the KFF survey of 1,502 adults conducted between Feb. 9 and 21.

As Ukraine conflict rages, Biden seeks to unite Americans in annual speech

U.S. President Joe Biden, who has earned praise for his efforts to rally European allies and other nations against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, will turn to uniting Americans in the State of the Union speech on Tuesday. With the conflict in Ukraine raging, Biden intends to use the annual speech to stress the importance of countering Putin and push his domestic economic agenda, including reintroducing elements of his stalled Build Back Better program, administration officials said.

Republican Greg Abbott faces conservative challengers in Texas primary election

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott will try to hold off challengers on his right flank on Tuesday to set up a likely November election against Democratic former Congressman Beto O'Rourke as the state holds the first nominating contest of the U.S. midterms. Voters will also pick their parties' nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and other statewide offices in primary elections that will provide the first test of a wave of new restrictions on voting passed in response to Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Trump appeals ruling requiring that he testify in New York probe

Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's ruling that he answer questions under oath in a civil probe by New York's attorney general into the former U.S. president's business practices. The appeal, which was expected, will delay Attorney General Letitia James from obtaining testimony from Trump and his two oldest children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, possibly for months.

