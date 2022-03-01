Left Menu

Govt took steps early on to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, says Athawale

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:36 IST
Countering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the government had started the preparation for bringing Indian nationals back from Ukraine when war in that country was only a possibility.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi claimed that while the condition of Indians stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, was worsening, the Narendra Modi government was not taking effective steps to bring them home.

Speaking to the media here, Athawale said, ''When there was (only) a possibility of war, the Government of India had already started taking steps for the evacuation of students.

''Efforts are being made to evacuate all students and other Indian nationals. Rahul Gandhi is very good at making allegations. Instead, he should support the government,'' the minister added.

He also condoled the death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a student from Karnataka, who died in shelling in Ukraine.

