Left Menu

Gehlot expresses grief over Indian student's death in Ukraine

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the death of an Indian student in Ukraine on Tuesday and urged the Centre to ensure that all Indians are safely evacuated from the war-hit country.Sad news of the death of Indian student Naveen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Gehlot said in a tweet.I again request the Government of India to get all Indians out of Ukraine safely by holding talks at the highest level.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:46 IST
Gehlot expresses grief over Indian student's death in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the death of an Indian student in Ukraine on Tuesday and urged the Centre to ensure that all Indians are safely evacuated from the war-hit country.

''Sad news of the death of Indian student Naveen in Kharkiv, Ukraine,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

''I again request the Government of India to get all Indians out of Ukraine safely by holding talks at the highest level. Indians should not be left on their own in the circumstances of Ukraine,'' he added.

Indian student Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, a resident of Karnataka, was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning, according to officials. This is the first case of death of an Indian national in Ukraine after Russia launched an attack on the east European country.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also expressed grief over the death of the Indian student.

''The news of Indian student's death in Kharkiv (Ukraine) firing is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victim,'' he said in a tweet.

''The families of the students trapped in Ukraine are extremely worried. I request the Government of India to ensure the safe return of all the students at the earliest,'' the Congress leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022