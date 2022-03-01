Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t have the strength to stop BJP from coming to power in UP: Owaisi

Taking potshots at Samajwadi Party, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav does not have the strength to stop the BJP from coming to power in Uttar Pradesh.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter came to know of the stray cattle menace troubling the farmers in the state only at election time.

''Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav does not have the strength to stop the BJP from coming to power. In the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections, Yadav joined hands with the Congress and for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), but could not prevent the BJP from forming the government,” Owaisi said addressing an election meeting in Sikandarpur area.

He further said by distributing free ration, the ruling BJP in the state was humiliating the poor.

Targeting Modi, the AIMIM leader said after calling himself a “chowkidar”, he has now became a “badshah”.

''Prime Minister Modi has been so busy in having tea since the past seven years that he came to know of the stray cattle menace in the state just at election time,'' he said, alleging that the BJP had formed the government in Uttar Pradesh by telling lies.

''The ‘double engine’ government did nothing for farmers or youth as well as in the field of education and health,'' he added.

He said the saffron party will be “finished” in Uttar Pradesh on March 10, the day of counting of votes.

Making an appeal to the electorate to support his Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, Owaisi asked Muslims how long will they remain a “football” for the SP and BSP leaders.

“Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha is fighting for making the weak strong and for social justice. Only the morcha can help the state get rid of the BJP,” he added.

