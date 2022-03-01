Left Menu

Ukraine talking to allies over how to boost air defences, says minister

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:27 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is in talks with allies on how to support its air defences, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday when asked about whether NATO should set up a no-fly zone to help the country after Russia's invasion.

"Everything they can help us with now - it's better to help now than find themselves eye to eye with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin later," Kuleba told an online news conference.

"No need to fear that NATO will find itself at war with Russia because of Ukraine. If Russia wins - you are next."

