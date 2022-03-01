SP, BSP have done nothing against wrong policies of BJP govt: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday claimed the SP and the BSP have an understanding with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and have not raised their voices against it in the last five years, fearing probes by central agencies.

Referring to the death of some people during anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests in the state allegedly in police firing, Gandhi said no SP or BSP leader went to meet their families. ''It was only the Congress which remembered them.'' ''The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP have an understanding with the BJP. Don't keep yourself under any misunderstanding. Even if they manage to come in power, they will not be able to face the BJP,'' she said at an election meeting in the Itwa assembly constituency here.

''The SP and the BSP have done nothing against the wrong policies of the government in the past years as they fear an inquiry, they fear that some agency would come after them,'' Gandhi added.

No SP or BSP leader went to meet the family of Dalit sanitation worker Arun Valmiki, who died in police custody in Agra, or that of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras who died after allegedly being gang-raped and her body ''forcibly'' cremated by the administration, she claimed.

''When atrocities take place near you, does anyone ask which caste or religion you belong to? When there is inflation and unemployment, does it ask your caste or religion? Then why do the leaders of these political parties talk about caste and religion,'' Gandhi asked.

She also asked why leaders of other parties were talking about Pakistan, terrorism, bulldozers and also Russia and Ukraine from public platforms.

''Do these things give you your livelihood, help in your development in any way? Open your eyes and see that it is only these people who are benefiting from it,'' Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said only her party had struggled for the people. ''Only Congress has taken to the streets for your issues. Congress never asked you your religion and caste,'' she said.

''You have spoiled the habits of the leaders by casting votes on the basis of caste and religion. When are you going to break this habit of theirs? They know you will vote for them in every election on these issues and therefore, they feel that they do not have to work for you,'' Gandhi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)