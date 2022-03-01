Left Menu

BJP govt to present last budget of poll-bound Gujarat on Mar 3

The budget session of the Gujarat legislative Assembly will begin on Wednesday and the budget will be presented by Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Thursday, an official communication from the state Assembly stated.The budget session of the state Assembly will start from March 2 and will continue till March 31, it said.The last two budget sessions of the state government were held in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:53 IST
BJP govt to present last budget of poll-bound Gujarat on Mar 3
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government in Gujarat will on Thursday present its last budget for the state, which is set to go to polls in December. The budget session of the Gujarat legislative Assembly will begin on Wednesday and the budget will be presented by Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Thursday, an official communication from the state Assembly stated.

“The budget session of the state Assembly will start from March 2 and will continue till March 31,” it said.

The last two budget sessions of the state government were held in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget session held in 2020 was cut short due to the viral outbreak and subsequent lockdown, while the session in 2021 was held amid the second wave of the pandemic. After the 2021 budget session, many ministers and MLAs were infected by the virus. This will be the BJP government's last budget before the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December.

According to government sources, it is likely to be a populist budget.

The budget will be a first by Desai, as he took charge of the finance department following a cabinet reshuffle last year, while the Opposition Congress also has a new leader of the house in tribal MLA Sukhram Rathwa who replaced Paresh Dhanani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022