Abu Dhabi crown prince, Putin discuss Ukraine and energy, agency reports

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:54 IST
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone on Tuesday and discussed the Ukraine crisis and energy, the United Arab Emirates state news agency (WAM) reported.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of preserving stability in the global energy market, WAM said, adding that Sheikh Mohammed called for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis that guaranteed the interests and national security of all parties.

