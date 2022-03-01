Left Menu

MP: Vijayvargiya writes to CM, blasts officials after religious program in Sehore is cancelled

Expressing anguish over it, Vijayvargiya sought to know the nature of the crisis that led the local administration to put pressure on Mishra to cancel the religious programme.An Ijtema or congregation of Muslims was organized in Bhopal, attracting a huge crowd and even ministers had got stuck in traffic jams then, but it was never canceled, he said further in the letter.He also claimed that the Sehore district administration could not make arrangements for the devotees.The administration should apologize to Mishra, the organizer, the BJP leader demanded.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:01 IST
MP: Vijayvargiya writes to CM, blasts officials after religious program in Sehore is cancelled
  • Country:
  • India

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday demanded action against officials after a Shivpuran recitation and 'Rudraksh Mahotsav' program was called off in Sehore, the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a letter to Chouhan, the BJP leader demanded action against the officials who allegedly pressurized Pradeep Mishra, a priest who delivers religious discourses, to cancel the program.

Mishra had announced the cancellation on Monday, the first day of the program, disappointing a huge crowd of devotees. Expressing anguish over it, Vijayvargiya sought to know the nature of the `crisis' that led the local administration to put pressure on Mishra to cancel the religious programme.

An Ijtema or congregation of Muslims was organized in Bhopal, attracting a huge crowd and even ministers had got stuck in traffic jams then, but it was never canceled, he said further in the letter.

He also claimed that the Sehore district administration could not make arrangements for the devotees.

The administration should apologize to Mishra, the organizer, the BJP leader demanded. Meanwhile, MP Congress president Kamal Nath also alleged that the seven-day programme was cancelled on the first day itself because the administration failed to make arrangements for devotees.

“A priest had to tell the truth (about the cancellation) to the devotees with tears in his eyes, and nothing can be more shameful for the state than this. This is happening under the government of those who call themselves religious....this has never happened in the history of the state,” Nath said. Sehore district collector Chandramohan Thakur in a tweet on Monday said that there was a traffic jam as more vehicles turned up than expected for the program organized at Chitavalia Hema, located on Bhopal-Indore highway.

Sources had claimed that two ministers also got stuck in the traffic jam, following which this religious congregation was called off. PTI ADU KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022