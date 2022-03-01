MP: Vijayvargiya writes to CM, blasts officials after religious program in Sehore is cancelled

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday demanded action against officials after a Shivpuran recitation and 'Rudraksh Mahotsav' program was called off in Sehore, the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a letter to Chouhan, the BJP leader demanded action against the officials who allegedly pressurized Pradeep Mishra, a priest who delivers religious discourses, to cancel the program.

Mishra had announced the cancellation on Monday, the first day of the program, disappointing a huge crowd of devotees. Expressing anguish over it, Vijayvargiya sought to know the nature of the `crisis' that led the local administration to put pressure on Mishra to cancel the religious programme.

An Ijtema or congregation of Muslims was organized in Bhopal, attracting a huge crowd and even ministers had got stuck in traffic jams then, but it was never canceled, he said further in the letter.

He also claimed that the Sehore district administration could not make arrangements for the devotees.

The administration should apologize to Mishra, the organizer, the BJP leader demanded. Meanwhile, MP Congress president Kamal Nath also alleged that the seven-day programme was cancelled on the first day itself because the administration failed to make arrangements for devotees.

“A priest had to tell the truth (about the cancellation) to the devotees with tears in his eyes, and nothing can be more shameful for the state than this. This is happening under the government of those who call themselves religious....this has never happened in the history of the state,” Nath said. Sehore district collector Chandramohan Thakur in a tweet on Monday said that there was a traffic jam as more vehicles turned up than expected for the program organized at Chitavalia Hema, located on Bhopal-Indore highway.

Sources had claimed that two ministers also got stuck in the traffic jam, following which this religious congregation was called off. PTI ADU KRK KRK KRK

