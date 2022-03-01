Left Menu

Haryana budget session likely to be stormy affair

There will be a discussion on the governors address on March 3, 4 and 7.After the presentation of the budget by Khattar on March 8, there will be a break from March 9 to 11 while March 12 and 13 are Saturday and Sunday.During this period, ad-hoc committees of the MLAs will study the budget proposals and give their suggestions to the chief minister.Discussion on the budget proposals will be held from March 14 to 16. There will be legislative business on March 21 and 22.

The budget session of Haryana assembly, beginning Wednesday, is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition Congress deciding to corner the ruling BJP-JJP alliance over a host of issues, including unemployment, rising debt and farmers' plight.

The session will continue till March 22 and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 on March 8.

Main opposition party Congress is expected to take on the Khattar-led government over issues like unemployment, damage to farmers' crops because of recent heavy rain, and alleged illegal mining among others.

It will also raise the issue of rising debt and corruption in the assembly, said a Congress leader.

The Indian National Lok Dal in a statement on Tuesday said it will also raise the issues of ''deteriorating'' law and order situation in the state, compensation for farmers for the damaged crops because of recent rain, ''illegal'' mining and ''ballooning'' debt during the session.

Meanwhile, Khattar said the state budget will be beneficial for all sections.

Emphasis will be laid on infrastructure and special attention would be given to ensure reach of various welfare schemes of the government to eligible people, Khattar said.

The budget session will begin with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's address. There will be a discussion on the governor's address on March 3, 4 and 7.

After the presentation of the budget by Khattar on March 8, there will be a break from March 9 to 11 while March 12 and 13 are Saturday and Sunday.

During this period, ad-hoc committees of the MLAs will study the budget proposals and give their suggestions to the chief minister.

Discussion on the budget proposals will be held from March 14 to 16. There will be a break on March 17, followed by state holidays from March 18 till 20. There will be legislative business on March 21 and 22.

